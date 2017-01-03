Health Overhaul Plan, Iran's largest welfare scheme

Society Desk

The health sector is among the foremost issues in the society and Health Overhaul Plan is the largest welfare scheme which has been implemented in Iran to date, said the deputy health minister for treatment affairs.

Speaking a ceremony to introduce the new chancellor of Kurdestan University of Medical Sciences in Sanandaj, Mohammad Aqajani said a significant decline in the out-of-pocket expenses for medical treatment is among the most outstanding achievements of the Health Overhaul Plan.

He said the Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said the patients should not have any hardship except bearing the pain of their ailment and this is the motto of the Health Overhaul Plan.

He said Kurdestan University of Medical Sciences is among the most successful in the field of carrying out Health Overhaul Plan.

Siamak Vahedi, the university's new chancellor, said the implementation of Health Overhaul Plan, emphasized by the Leader, will be pursued more seriously.

He said curing the patient is among the main components of the plan, adding providing university students with proper training courses would help the treatment process to be more effective.

He pointed out that university students are valuable assets of the country who are expected to serve the community in the future, thus it is essential to respect them.

Noting that several hospital projects are underway in Kurdestan Province, Vahedi hoped that they will become operational in near future.

Earlier, Health Minister Hassan Qazizadeh Hashemi wrote in a post in his Instagram account that the Health Overhaul Plan does not solely pertain to the Health Ministry.

"We started the plan instead of increasing cash subsidies to improve public health and treatment. So, it is one of major plans of the government. Therefore, the government should secure the budget for Health Overhaul Plan."