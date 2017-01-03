Iraqi forces ‘kill 76 Daesh members in Mosul’

Iraqi security forces have reportedly slain as many as 76 Daesh terrorists during an ongoing push to liberate the northern city of Mosul, the Takfiri terror group’s last urban stronghold in Iraq.

On Tuesday, the Iraqi Federal Police said 50 of the fatalities were caused during police raids against the city’s Misaq and Shaima’ neighborhoods. Counterterrorism swoops on the Sana’ah area and another location within the city also killed 13 terrorists, reported the website for Iraq’s al-Sumariah television.

However, the militants killed 11 people in rocket attacks on residential buildings in the east of the city.

On October 17, joint Iraqi forces launched an operation to retake Mosul, which fell to Daesh in 2014.

The advance has, however, been slowed down due to the presence of hundreds of thousands of civilians, many of whom are being prevented from leaving the city by the terrorists.

Also on Tuesday, Abdul-Amir Rashid Yar-Allah, the commander of the military operations in the Nineveh Province, of which Mosul is the capital, said the forces had managed to destroy an important position belonging to the group on the road linking Mosul to the nearby city of Tal Afar in the province.

They also destroyed three warehouses used across the city by the terrorists for rigging vehicles with explosives, pounded one of their rocket launch sites, and targeted one of their gatherings. An airstrike, meanwhile, blew up one of the group’s arms depots.

Separately, counterterrorism forces liberated the al-Karama neighborhood in the city and forced the terrorists out of a flour factory there.

Meanwhile, Iraq’s al-Forat news agency said the 13-year-old son of a Daesh ringleader killed his father in Mosul after returning from one of the group’s ‘Cubs of Caliphate’ training camps in the city. He then turned himself in to the security forces.

The Kurdish Rudaw television network separately reported that Daesh was exacting a 600-dollar toll on those seeking to leave the areas under its control in the northern Kirkuk Province.