Guardiola 'arriving at end of coaching career'

Pep Guardiola said he is coming to the end of his coaching career and admitted Manchester City may be one of the last clubs he manages.

The Spaniard won three La Liga titles and two Champions Leagues at Barcelona and claimed three successive Bundesliga crowns with Bayern Munich before taking over from Manuel Pellegrini at City in the summer, skysports.com reported.

Guardiola was involved in frosty post-match interviews following his side's 2-1 win over Burnley on Monday, and prior to the game the 45-year-old revealed he is already planning his exit from coaching.

"What I like is to imagine that the next step can be better — if not, I will not be here," Guardiola told NBC.

"I feel that the process of my goodbye has already started."

Guardiola added, "I will not be a trainer when I am 60 or 65 years old. Manchester City is three years, or maybe longer, but I am still approaching the end of my career as a manager — I am sure of that."

Sergio Aguero started on the bench against Burnley but was brought on at halftime along with David Silva after City had been reduced to 10 men in the first-half following Fernandinho's red card.

Guardiola could be seen gesticulating to the crowd but struggled to rouse the Etihad Stadium during the match, and cut a frustrated figure throughout.

Gael Clichy put City ahead early in the second half before Aguero doubled his side’s lead four minutes after, but it was a nervy ending when Ben Mee pulled a goal back for Burnley 20 minutes from time.

Asked if Manchester City would be his last coaching job in football after the game, Guardiola replied: "It might be one of my last teams."

The City boss was pushed on his reasons for wanting to retire but offered little response, replying "because I decide so."