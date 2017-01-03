MPs vote to end Mehr housing scheme

Parliament voted to end a hefty housing project that President Hassan Rouhani had earlier blamed for the rise in inflation to over 40 percent in recent years.

The lawmakers, who were debating Iran's Sixth Five-Year Economic Development Plan, voted to authorize Maskan Bank to allocate funds for completing the remaining phases of 'Mehr' housing project, Press TV reported.

The MPs made it clear through an overwhelming approval that no more new houses should be built under the project. The move is already seen as significant in releasing huge amounts from the annual national development budgets that should otherwise have been spent on the scheme which had drawn strong criticisms from the Rouhani administration.

The target of the project — which began in 2007 — was to construct 17 new cities and some 1.5 million housing units for poor families in the face of rising land and apartment prices.

Accordingly, billions were withdrawn from the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) upon the order of the government to push the project forward.

The government even directed the to print banknotes to fund the scheme, what eventually led to a rise in the monetary base and a runaway inflation.

Estimates show that the banks had handed out loans totaling over $10.2 billion to applicants as of January 2011.

However, signs of the project's failure emerged from the early phases when the public failed to welcome the scheme as desired. This was due to the fact that Mehr housing blocks had been mostly constructed with substandard designs and materials in remote areas with poor — or even non-existent — infrastructure facilities.

Other problems emerged later when developers found the project unprofitable as a result of skyrocketing inflation and began to leave many housing units half-complete.

Furthermore, inflation in the real estate market proved profitable for racketeers who bought off units using complicit applicants as intermediaries, and then sold them at much higher prices.

This eventually led to a ninefold increase in prices of houses and pushed up inflation thus hurting the economy which was already reeling under the pressure of sanctions.

However, soon after taking office in August 2013, President Rouhani underlined that the Mehr housing scheme was one of the biggest hurdles to Iran's economic recovery.