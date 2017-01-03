'La La Land' named best movie at Capri Hollywood fest

Damien Chazelle's 'La La Land' picked up another major prize on the road to the Oscars. The contemporary musical starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling as young lovers trying to make it in Hollywood won best movie of the year at the 21st Capri Hollywood Film Festival.

The film won a total of six awards at the Italian fest including best actress for Stone, best ensemble cast, best photography for Linus Sandgren, best score for Justin Hurwitz and best song for 'City of Stars'.

'La La Land' comes full circle in Italy, where it also had its world premiere earlier this year in Venice and where Stone also took home the best actress honor, hollywoodreporter.com reported.

Other big winners at Capri include two other major Oscar contenders, 'Lion' and 'Hacksaw Ridge', which won five awards each. Garth Davis' 'Lion' won the humanitarian award, best supporting actress and actor honors for Nicole Kidman and Dev Patel, best adapted screenplay by Saroo Brierley and Luke Davis and the Capri Peace Award for Sia for the song 'Never Give Up'.

"It is a deeply educational work promoting respect for diversity and values such as solidarity, fraternity and family," Capri fest founder and director Pascal Vicedomini said of 'Lion'.

The WWII pacifist film 'Hacksaw Ridge' won for best drama, director (Mel Gibson), producer (Bill Mechanic), best actor (Andrew Garfield) and best editor (John Gilbert). Garfield shares the best actor prize with Michael Keaton's 'The Founder'.

Stephen Frears' 'Florence Foster Jenkins', starring Meryl Streep, earned European director of the year and comedy of the year honors, while Gianfranco Rosi's refugee documentary 'Fire at Sea' was named best documentary and European film of the year.

As previously announced, husband-and-wife duo Helen Mirren and Taylor Hackford received the festival's legend awards at the opening of the event.

"This was an extraordinary edition for the quality of the artists who attended and the variety of works presented," said Vicedomini at the close of the fest. "I'm positive that most of our award winners will go on to be honored at the Golden Globes and the Oscars."

Vicedomini will next produce the Los Angeles Italia Film Festival, which is the last major event before the Academy Awards and also is expected to honor a number of Oscar contenders.