RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

January 03, 2017 0311 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:175052
Publish Date: Tue, 03 Jan 2017 18:16:24 GMT
Service: Iran

MPs: Sheikh Nimr execution proved Riyadh’s imprudence

MPs: Sheikh Nimr execution proved Riyadh’s imprudence

Iranian lawmakers issued a statement on Tuesday on the first anniversary of the execution of prominent cleric Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr by Saudi Arabia, saying the move showed how imprudent the Riyadh rulers are.

"The execution and martyrdom of Ayatollah Sheikh Nimr in a time when extremist Takfiri terrorists have disrupted welfare and security in the region and the world… signified the depth of imprudence and irresponsibility of Saudi rulers,” said the statement signed by 191 Iranian MPs, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Saudi Arabia, which has openly and secretly supported terrorism in the region, invaded Yemen and killed its innocent people, and supported crackdown on the citizens of other countries, is playing an unconstructive role in the regional security, the lawmakers said.

The Saudi war on Yemen began in March 2015 in a bid to reinstate the former Yemeni administration. The war has left at least 11,400 civilians dead, according to a latest tally by a Yemeni monitoring group.

Sheikh Nimr was detained in July 2012 on charges of delivering anti-government speeches and defending political prisoners.

His arrest sparked widespread protests in the Arab country, leaving several people dead.

In 2014, when the senior cleric received a death sentence, widespread global condemnations were directed at Riyadh.

The UK-based rights body Amnesty International called the sentence “appalling,” saying the verdict should be quashed since it was politically motivated. On January 2, 2016, Saudi Arabia executed 47 prisoners, including Sheikh Nimr.

Nimr’s Qatif-area hometown of Awamiya has been the scene of repeated security incidents since 2011.

   
KeyWords
MPs
Nimr
Saudi
IranDaily
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0727 sec