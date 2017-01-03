MPs: Sheikh Nimr execution proved Riyadh’s imprudence

Iranian lawmakers issued a statement on Tuesday on the first anniversary of the execution of prominent cleric Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr by Saudi Arabia, saying the move showed how imprudent the Riyadh rulers are.

"The execution and martyrdom of Ayatollah Sheikh Nimr in a time when extremist Takfiri terrorists have disrupted welfare and security in the region and the world… signified the depth of imprudence and irresponsibility of Saudi rulers,” said the statement signed by 191 Iranian MPs, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Saudi Arabia, which has openly and secretly supported terrorism in the region, invaded Yemen and killed its innocent people, and supported crackdown on the citizens of other countries, is playing an unconstructive role in the regional security, the lawmakers said.

The Saudi war on Yemen began in March 2015 in a bid to reinstate the former Yemeni administration. The war has left at least 11,400 civilians dead, according to a latest tally by a Yemeni monitoring group.

Sheikh Nimr was detained in July 2012 on charges of delivering anti-government speeches and defending political prisoners.

His arrest sparked widespread protests in the Arab country, leaving several people dead.

In 2014, when the senior cleric received a death sentence, widespread global condemnations were directed at Riyadh.

The UK-based rights body Amnesty International called the sentence “appalling,” saying the verdict should be quashed since it was politically motivated. On January 2, 2016, Saudi Arabia executed 47 prisoners, including Sheikh Nimr.

Nimr’s Qatif-area hometown of Awamiya has been the scene of repeated security incidents since 2011.