Turkey intensifies hunt for nightclub attacker, releases his pictures

Turkish authorities on Tuesday beefed up efforts to identify and detain a suspected attacker who killed 39 people at an Istanbul nightclub, and who reportedly fought in Syria alongside Daesh terrorists.

Police released pictures of the suspect who went on the rampage at the plush Reina nightclub on New Year's night, spraying some 120 bullets at terrified guests before slipping away into the night.

So far, 16 people are being held over the attack, including two foreigners detained by Turkish police at Istanbul's main airport. But the killer remains on the run, AFP wrote.

Of the 39 dead, 27 were foreigners, mainly from Arab countries, with coffins repatriated overnight to countries including Lebanon and Saudi Arabia.

The Daesh terror group on Monday claimed the massacre, the first time it has clearly stated being behind a major attack in Turkey.

The Dogan news agency said those detained included a woman suspected of being his wife with whom he had stayed in Konya along with two children.

The Hurriyet daily said the attacker showed signs of being well trained in the use of arms and had fought in Syria for Daesh terrorists.

Police meanwhile released the first clear images of the attacker, including one taken by security cameras on the night of the attack.

And a chilling video of the suspect taken near Taksim Square in central Istanbul was also released, showing him recording himself with a selfie stick and smiling faintly into the camera.

Reports said that the attacker could be from Kyrgyzstan or Uzbekistan. In Bishkek, the National Security Council said it was checking any possible involvement of a Kyrgyz citizen.