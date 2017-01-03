'The Salesman' to be screened in Houston

The flick made its premiere at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, winning the award for best screenplay as well as best actor for Shahab Hosseini, blouinartinfo.com reported.
In 'The Salesman', a married couple Emad (Hosseini) and Rana (Taraneh Alidoosti) — forced out of their apartment because of building damage — must move into a new place. Soon, they experience a sudden, traumatic incident.
As they perform in an amateur production of Arthur Miller's 'Death of a Salesman', their stage personalities start to infiltrate into their real lives.
Farhadi keeps the audience riveted as this absorbing, Neorealist drama unfolds.