January 03, 2017 0311 GMT

News ID:175057
Publish Date: Tue, 03 Jan 2017 18:24:43 GMT
Service: Culture

'The Salesman' to be screened in Houston

Iranian film 'The Salesman' by the acclaimed director Asghar Farhadi will be screened at the Houston Iranian Film Festival which will be held at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston on January 24.

The flick made its premiere at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, winning the award for best screenplay as well as best actor for Shahab Hosseini, blouinartinfo.com reported.

In 'The Salesman', a married couple Emad (Hosseini) and Rana (Taraneh Alidoosti) — forced out of their apartment because of building damage — must move into a new place. Soon, they experience a sudden, traumatic incident.

As they perform in an amateur production of Arthur Miller's 'Death of a Salesman', their stage personalities start to infiltrate into their real lives.

Farhadi keeps the audience riveted as this absorbing, Neorealist drama unfolds.

   
