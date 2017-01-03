Short films make Fajr festival comeback

Short films have returned to the upcoming Fajr Film Festival after a lapse of seven years, announced the new director of Iranian Youth Cinema Society (IYCS) said.

Sadeq Mousavi added that after several meetings with Iranian Short Film Association (ISFA) and Head of Iran's Cinema Organization Hojatollah Ayoubi, it was decided that a short film section which was part of the festival for 27 years be included in the cultural event after a seven-year absence, ISNA wrote.

The majority of the winners at the earlier editions of Fajr Film Festival were young people who need more support from the government, Mousavi said.

Since short film was not mentioned in the call-up for the upcoming Fajr Film Festival, it was agreed that IYCS select the short films from among the winners of the 33rd Tehran International Short Film Festival and Iran's Cinema House short film.