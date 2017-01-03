Iran to draw on diesel, mazut inventory to offset gas shortage

Strategic stockpiles of diesel and mazut for use as alternative fuels for thermal power plants in the northern provinces has increased considerably compared to last year, said managing director of the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company.

"There is no concern about supplying power plants with feedstock," Abbas Kazemi, who is also a deputy oil minister, was quoted as saying by Mehr News Agency.

The official made the statement to allay concerns about the suspension of gas supplies from neighboring Turkmenistan that could affect the operations of power plants due to a shortage of feedstock.

According to Kazemi, diesel and mazut can be transported to power plants in the north by rail, tanker trucks or via pipelines.

In a statement on Sunday, Oil Ministry said that Iran has halted natural gas imports from Turkmenistan after the northeastern neighbor cut supplies in an 'illogical decision' that was aimed to put pressure on Tehran to clear its debts for past gas purchases.

Ashgabat unilaterally suspended gas supplies to Iran in 2007 while the country was gripped by unseasonably cold temperatures. The move forced Iran to import Turkmen gas at a price that was nine times higher than that stipulated in a bilateral contract.

Commenting on the rise in Iran's natural gas output, Kazemi said consumers play a key role when it comes to curbing gas consumption, adding that judicious use of the hydrocarbon can certainly help get through the cold winter season when consumption is at its peak.

According to Mohammad Esmaeil Ebrahimzadeh, managing director of Gilan Province Gas Company, a compressor station will go on stream in Amol in Mazandaran Province in February, which will transfer 200,000 cubic meters of natural gas per hour from Sorkhroud pipeline to Amol to help increase gas pressure.

Asked about plans to lay a pipeline crossing the cities of Damghan, Kiasar, Sari and Neka, he said that the $153-million project is ahead of schedule and as soon as it becomes operational, gas supply to the northern regions will be expedited.

"Except for the power plants and cement factories which operate on fuels other than gas, all other industries and households are supplied with natural gas," Ebrahimzadeh said, noting that there is a big inventory of diesel and mazut.

Hamidreza Araqi, the managing director of National Iranian Gas Company, had played down concerns over a shortage of gas for heating homes and for power plants.

According to Araqi, plans are in place to speed up the laying of gas pipeline from the oil and gas-rich southern fields to the north if Turkmen gas is cut off.

He said any possible shortage of gas in the cold season can be avoided if consumption nationwide is reduced by 10 percent. Almost 27 percent of natural gas in Iran is consumed by households.