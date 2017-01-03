Iran no longer wants Sukhoi planes

Iran announced that it is no longer interested in purchasing Russia's Sukhoi Superjet 100 passenger aircraft, due to technical problems.

Purchase of the aircraft is no longer on the agenda, said Secretary of Association of Iranian Airlines Maqsoud Asadi Samani, reported Mehr News Agency.

He further said that the plane is not well-known to Iranian airline companies, adding that the superjet has a technical problem with its tail.

Asadi Samani added that only three Iranian private airline companies have been in talks with Russian aircraft manufacturer on leasing the plane.

He said that the companies may even withdraw from renting the aircraft if the technical problem proves to be serious.

Earlier Asadi Samani said that Iranian airlines are interested in purchasing the superjet, which was introduced to Iranian airliners on December 13, 2016.

Meanwhile, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin had said Moscow may deliver a big batch of Sukhoi Superjet 100 passenger aircraft to Iran by 2020.

Sukhoi Superjet 100 is a 75-seat and 95-seat passenger plane being produced since 2000 and was commissioned for flights services by airlines from 2008.

A total of 64 Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft are currently in service, according to Sukhoi Civil Aircraft (SCA) data. The largest aircraft operators are Aeroflot (26 airplanes), Mexico's Interjet (19) and Gazpromavia (10 jets).