RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

January 03, 2017 1140 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:175063
Publish Date: Tue, 03 Jan 2017 19:09:55 GMT
Service: Iran

VP calls for developing preventive measures to address violence against women

VP calls for developing preventive measures to address violence against women

A senior Iranian official called for developing preventive measures to address violence against women.

“Since there is no single way to address the issue of violence against women, societies should work more toward developing preventive measures,” the head of the Presidential Office's Center for Women and Family Affairs said.

Speaking at National Seminar on Fighting Violence Against Women on Tuesday, Shahindokht Molaverdi, added that combating violence against women is a ‘general duty’.

She branded violence against women as a breach of “human rights” calling for all-out efforts to eradicate the phenomenon.

She also condemned domestic violence against women and urged legal bodies to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“Domestic violence against women was condoned which should be reviewed. Laws should be updated to punish the offenders and take care of those who have been hurt,” the vice president said.

Molaverdi said an expert research team in the government has completed reviewing a bill aimed at halting violence against women.

She said the administration is closely working with the Judiciary over the bill. 
The vice president also demanded that preventive measures be taken to stop violence against women.

Molaverdi also called for launching safe houses and emergency phone lines to help those who are exposed to domestic violence.

 

   
KeyWords
VP
Molaverdi
women
IranDaily
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0687 sec