VP calls for developing preventive measures to address violence against women

A senior Iranian official called for developing preventive measures to address violence against women.

“Since there is no single way to address the issue of violence against women, societies should work more toward developing preventive measures,” the head of the Presidential Office's Center for Women and Family Affairs said.

Speaking at National Seminar on Fighting Violence Against Women on Tuesday, Shahindokht Molaverdi, added that combating violence against women is a ‘general duty’.

She branded violence against women as a breach of “human rights” calling for all-out efforts to eradicate the phenomenon.

She also condemned domestic violence against women and urged legal bodies to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“Domestic violence against women was condoned which should be reviewed. Laws should be updated to punish the offenders and take care of those who have been hurt,” the vice president said.

Molaverdi said an expert research team in the government has completed reviewing a bill aimed at halting violence against women.

She said the administration is closely working with the Judiciary over the bill.

The vice president also demanded that preventive measures be taken to stop violence against women.

Molaverdi also called for launching safe houses and emergency phone lines to help those who are exposed to domestic violence.