Larijani: Parliament supports Iraq stability, security

Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani said on Tuesday that Iranian legislative body welcomes any move for restoration of stability and security in Iraq.

In a meeting with Iraqi Vice President Nouri al-Maliki, Larijani blamed certain regional states for the crises in Syria and Iraq and said their insincerity was revealed through their direct and indirect support for terrorism in the two Arab countries.

Larijani also congratulated the Iraqi official on recent victories of Iraq in Mosul, IRNA reported.

The Iranian speaker said national solidarity and unity of political groups in Iraq is key to victory of Iraq against terrorism.

Maliki also lauded Iran's 'principled stances' vis-à-vis regional issues, especially crises in Iraq and Syria, saying the Islamic Republic of Iran's policies have always been in support for resistance and genuine campaign against terrorism.

US stance

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani also had a meeting with Maliki, during which he said acts of sabotage by the United States against the campaign launched to liberate the northern Iraqi city of Mosul from Daesh terrorists show Washington’s unwillingness to see an end to the insecurity crisis in the Middle East, Press TV reported.

Shamkhani said the Islamic Republic is determined to continuously support the Iraqi government and nation in the fight against terrorism.

The senior Iranian official hailed great achievements made by the Iraqi Army soldiers and popular forces in their battle against terrorism, noting, “Terrorism is the root cause of insecurity and instability [in the region] and Iraq’s successes in this field prove the fact that the only correct way to fight terrorism is to rely on people’s exemplary capability and use indigenous potentialities,” Shamkhani said.

He pointed to the alliance among Shia Muslims in Iraq and their constructive and positive interaction with followers of other faiths and political groups, saying that the continuation of such an alliance requires patience, self-sacrifice and convergence.

The SNSC secretary further said the forces of Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), also known as Hashd al-Shaabi, play a strategic role in reinforcing security in Iraq.

Shamkhani also said that Iran and Iraq must activate new potentialities in their political, economic, cultural and security cooperation in order to establish sustainable security and become a role model for strategic mutual relations in the region.

Iran’s support commended

------------

In the meeting, the Iraqi vice president commended Iran’s full support for his county in the fight against terrorism.

The former Iraqi prime minister added that the continuation of the resistance front’s victories against terrorist groups and their regional and Western sponsors requires identification and removal of obstacles and planning to boost political, defense and security capability.

Iran only country helping Iraq

-------------

In a press conference in Tehran on Monday, the Iraqi vice president hailed Iran’s support for his country in the fight against terrorist groups, saying the Islamic Republic alone came to the help of Iraq in the war on Daesh terrorists.

The Iraqi armed forces did not possess adequate weapons to fight the Daesh terrorist group but Iran equipped them with much-needed military hardware, Maliki said, Press TV reported.

Maliki said several countries had declared their readiness to help Iraq in its war on terrorism but only Iran backed up its words with actions.

The former Iraqi prime minister also blasted Saudi Arabia’s policies in the Middle East and said Riyadh is the breeding ground for terrorism.

Maliki emphasized that Saudi Arabia has failed to achieve its objectives in the region and is currently paying the price for its wrong policy of supporting terrorists.

The Iraqi veep further said his visit to Tehran was aimed at improving mutual relations, adding that the two countries have close and strategic ties.

Maliki arrived in Tehran on Saturday to hold talks with senior Iranian officials.

Three eastern districts liberated

Iraqi troops launched the second phase of a major operation to retake Mosul from Daesh terrorists on December 29, pushing deeper into eastern part of the city in a multi-pronged assault after a two-week lull.

Iraqi forces have managed to wrest control of three neighborhoods in the eastern part of the city of Mosul.

Iraq's Arabic-language al-Sumaria television network reported the recapture of Mithaq district, situated on the left bank of the Tigris River, on Tuesday.

Civilians were also seen leaving the area carrying their belongings amid clashes between warring sides.

Meanwhile, Iraq's War Media Cell said that the nearby districts of Al-Moarez and Al-Majma al-Tejari were also retaken by Iraqi forces.

Mosul is split by the Tigris River, with the eastern half of the city known as the left bank.