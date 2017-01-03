Expert-level talks over ISA positive

By Hassan Beheshtipour

A high-level commission monitoring the implementation of a nuclear deal between Iran and the major world powers will meet in Vienna on January 10.

It will review a move by the US Congress which renewed sanctions on Iran known as the Iran Sanctions Act (ISA).

The meeting was called by the European Union's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini after Iran protested against the move.

A day before the meeting, teams of experts from Iran and the US will discuss the renewal of these sanctions. This can help prepare the grounds for resolving differences in the January 10 meeting.

The meeting between representatives of Iran and the P5+1 – the US, Britain, Russia, France and China plus Germany – will come 10 days before the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump.

The business mogul had threatened to scrap the nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) during his presidential campaign.

Nonetheless, there is no difference whether Iran discusses the issue with the Obama administration or his successor’s.

This is because compliance with the JCPOA benefits all sides involved in the deal.

Besides, they will deal with disputes instead of accepting new commitments.

Iran insists that the ISA is a breach of the JCPOA while the US has its own views. Hence, they can discuss the issue and arrive at decisions which can be discussed by the high-level commission.

It seems the Trump government will commit itself to comply with the nuclear accord although he had vowed to tear it up.

The JCPOA is an international agreement which was reached between Iran the P5+1 in 2015. It is based on legal and technical issues which cannot be altered when new governments take office. It was endorsed by the UN Security Council and is considered an international document.

Hence, the new US administration could not discard the deal when it takes the helm of the White House.