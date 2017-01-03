Iraqi PM urges global intl. support to eliminate Daesh

The Iraqi prime minister has called for worldwide intelligence assistance to eliminate the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group that is wreaking havoc in the Middle Eastern country as well as elsewhere across the globe.

“We need global intelligence cooperation to accelerate eliminating Daesh,” Haider al-Abadi said on Tuesday.

Many cities are facing insecurity and terror threats, Abadi warned, urging the international community to make efforts to restore security and bring an end to organized crimes, extremism and terrorism.

Despite financial woes and austerity measure, Iraq has scored major victories against Daesh on the battlefield in the northern city of Mosul, he added.

Iraqi army troops and allied fighters have been conducting a major offensive since last October to liberate Mosul that fell to Daesh in 2014.

Abadi further noted that his country is not supporting terrorist outfits in Turkey and stressed that Baghdad would not allow militants to use Iraqi soil to wage terror attacks on neighboring states such as Turkey.

He also announced that Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim will travel to Iraq this week in a bid to reinforce bilateral relations.

Baghdad- Ankara ties damaged in December 2015, when Turkey deployed some 150 armed soldiers to the Bashiqa military camp on the outskirts of Mosul.

The Iraqi government has repeatedly called for the Turkish troops’ withdrawal, but Ankara has claimed that the deployment was part of a mission to fight Daesh.

Elsewhere in his comments, the Iraqi head of state accused the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) of exceeding the permitted level in its export of oil to Turkey.

He also called on the KRG to be transparent regarding its oil sales.