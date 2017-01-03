RSS
News ID:175071
Publish Date: Tue, 03 Jan 2017 21:26:18 GMT
Service: Iran

ISTAF selects IRISTA President to disciplinary committee

The International Sepaktakraw Federation (ISTAF) has elected Iranian Sohrab Azad as a new member of the disciplinary board of the international governing body for the sport.

The long-serving Singaporean Secretary General of the ITSAF, Dato' Abdul Halim Kader, recently appointed Azad to the post for a period of two years, and even extended a formal invitation to him to participate in the forthcoming meeting of the committee.

Azad is currently the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Sepaktakraw Association (IRISTA), and serves as the Deputy Secretary General of the Asian Sepaktakraw Federation (ASTAF) as well.

The senior Iranian sports official is scheduled to fly to the Thai capital city of Bangkok on January 10 to attend the ISTAF disciplinary committee meeting.

Sepaktakraw, or kick volleyball, is a sport native to Southeast Asia. It differs from the similar sport of volleyball in its use of a rattan ball and only allowing players to use their feet, knee, chest and head to touch the ball. It is a popular sport in Southeast Asia.

   
KeyWords
ISTAF
IRISTA
President
 
