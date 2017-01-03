West opposing resistance front for geopolitical goals: Pundit

A top adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has underscored that Iran will never retreat from supporting the anti-Israel resistance front. Ali Akbar Velayati made the remark during a meeting with former Iraqi prime minister, Nouri al-Maliki, in Tehran on Tuesday. The Iranian official has stipulated that Tehran will continue to provide full support for resistance front in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Palestine.

Jim W. Dean, managing editor of the Veterans Today, says the Western powers and its allies are opposing the resistance front, because it has destroyed the dreams of the United States and certain regional states to overthrow the Syrian government and wreak havoc in the Middle East.

“We have to ask why they (Western powers) are still trying to destroy such a successful anti-terrorism effort” by the resistance front, Dean told Press TV’s Top 5 on Tuesday.

Because, he said, “They really don’t want to give up being able to use proxy terrorists for their own geopolitical goals.”

The Western alliance wanted to overthrow the Syrian government to destroy “the most successful force” that has been able to stand up against foreign mercenaries, he noted.

Pointing to the importance of the resistance front in fighting and crushing terrorist groups in Syria, he noted, “A successful formula has been put together to combat the use of state-sponsored proxy terrorists.”

Syria, Russia, Iran and Hezbollah of Lebanon have formed a coalition, which has been able to successfully foil the plot of the Western alliance to overthrow the Syrian government, he argued.

Dean further called on the resistance front to take strides “to make those, who have been supporting proxy terrorists, pay a huge price for doing so.”

The conflict in Syria has been launched in March 2011, where foreign-backed militants took up arms and created insecurity and crisis in the Arab country.