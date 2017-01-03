Turkey says mulls extending post-coup emergency rule

Addressing parliamentarians from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) on Tuesday, Yildirim said that the lawmakers will debate the three-month extension of the emergency rule this week.

The upcoming vote would be the third extension of Turkey's state of emergency, which enables the government to bypass parliament in enacting new legislation and limiting human rights and freedoms.

The state of emergency was imposed in Turkey a few days after the abortive putsch that began when a faction of the Turkish army declared that it had seized control of the country and the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was no more in charge.

Tanks, helicopters and soldiers clashed with police and people on the streets of the cities of Ankara and Istanbul. Over 240 people were killed on all sides in the attempted coup d’état that was blamed on the movement led by US-based opposition cleric Fethullah Gulen.

The Erdogan administration has launched a crackdown on those believed to have played a role in the failed coup, in a move that has sparked criticisms from human rights groups...

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Turkish premier said that he expected the new US government to stop supplying arms to militants of the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG).

The outgoing US administration of President Barack Obama was responsible for providing the militants with weapons, Yildirim said, urging Washington "not allow this strategic partnership [with Turkey] to be overshadowed by a terrorist organization."