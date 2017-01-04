RSS
Al-Abadi: Iran, Iraq, Russia continue coordination on fighting terrorism

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi has said that coordination between Iran, Iraq and Russian in fight against terrorism continues.

Speaking to the Lebanese Daily of Al Akhbar, al-Abadi described the coordination as the one which will be of benefit to all.

The Iraqi premier, then, invited all regional countries to join hands to annihilate terrorism.

Referring to the Oct 17 launch of the battle for liberation of Iraq, the city of Mosul in particular, the Iraqi premier said the Mosul operations have had continuous victories over the terrorists, and the fight will not be stopped.

All decisions about the start of the Mosul final liberation had been independently and nationally made by the commander-in-chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, al-Abadi stressed.

   
