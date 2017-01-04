Nematzadeh: Tehran, Ankara should move toward FTA

Iran's Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Mohammadreza Nematzadeh called for closer economic relations with Turkey, noting that the two countries should take steps to sign a free trade agreement (FTA).

In a meeting with Turkish Minister of Economy Nihat Zeybekci in Ankara, the two sides discussed the latest in boosting trade ties and highlighted the importance of an FTA between two countries, Tasnim News Agency reported.

FTA involves cooperation between at least two countries to reduce trade barriers — import quotas and tariffs — and to increase trade of goods and services with each other. An FTA reduces tariffs but does not abolish them completely.

The Iranian minister highlighted the efforts to develop the current preferential trade agreement (PTA) between the two neighboring countries and said, "We have a goal higher than developing the PTA… and definitely intend to take steps to sign an FTA."

Zeybekci, for his part, said the signing of the PTA has been a major step towards expanding economic relations between the two countries, hoping that the two nations would also reach an FTA.

In April last year, Iran and Turkey signed eight memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to strengthen cooperation in various areas.

The cooperation documents were signed in a ceremony in Ankara on April 16, 2016, which was attended by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

They covered a range of fields, including higher education, social security, plant maintenance services and standardization.

Iran and Turkey have ramped up efforts in recent months to boost trade following the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), a lasting nuclear deal between Iran and P5+1 (Russia, China, the US, Britain, France and Germany).

The JCPOA went into effect on January 16, 2016, terminating all nuclear-related sanctions on Iran.

Trade between Iran and Turkey stood at $8.798 billion during the first eleven months of 2016, according to the latest statistics released by the Turkish Statistical Institute.

The figure indicates a fall by 1.6 percent compared to same period of the preceding year.

Trade between the two countries reached $796.351 million in November 2016.

Turkey's exports to Iran in November 2016 was valued about $320.976 million, meanwhile the country imported goods worth $475.375 million from Iran in the same month.

Turkey's exports to Iran in the first eleven months of 2016 amounted to $4.635 billion, 41 percent more year-on-year.

The country also imported goods worth $4.163 billion from Iran in the period, 26 percent less compared to the figure for the first eleven months of 2015.

Trade between the two countries was $13.71 billion in 2014, whereas this figure stood at $9.76 billion in 2015, indicating a 29-percent plunge.