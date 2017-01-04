Iran envoy highlights trade opportunities in Ukraine

Iran's ambassador to Ukraine highlighted the ample opportunities available for Iranian investors in the East European country, particularly in the agriculture sector.

Addressing an economic meeting in Iran's northern city of Rasht on Wednesday, Mohammad Beheshti Monfared called on Iranian merchants and business people not to miss the opportunity to work on some 300 projects that the Ukrainian government is handing over to the private sector, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Referring to Ukraine's advanced agricultural machinery, fertile soil, high precipitation levels and low-cost labor, the ambassador highlighted the good grounds for extraterritorial agriculture in Europe's second largest country which has a population of 46 million.

Beheshti Monfared said industries in Gilan Province can begin marketing programs to sell pharmaceutical products in Ukraine.

In March 2016, Tehran and Kiev inked a memorandum of understating on the expansion of economic cooperation.

Later in May, Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said there are good opportunities for closer trade ties between Iranian and Ukrainian companies in a broad range of fields, including higher education, scientific and technological issues, energy, power plant equipment, renewable energies, agriculture, cultural programs and tourism.