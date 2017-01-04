Checkpoints setup in Istanbul for nightclub attacker

Turkey set up checkpoints in Istanbul on Wednesday as officers checked cars and taxis in hunt for the gunman behind the New Year's massacre on an elite nightclub that killed 39.

The assailant stormed the glamorous Reina nightclub on the Bosphorus early on Sunday morning, spraying 120 bullets at terrified partygoers celebrating the start of 2017.

Of the 39 dead, 27 were foreigners including citizens from Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Iraq, Tunisia and Morocco.

At least 36 people have now been detained in the probe, but the gunman himself remains on the run after slipping into the night following the attack, AFP reported.

"The identity of the person responsible for the attack has been established," Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, without giving any name.

The attack was claimed by the Daesh terror group, with reports suggesting the authorities suspect the gunman may be from either Kyrgyzstan or Uzbekistan, both ex-Soviet states.

"Efforts to capture him continue," said Cavusoglu, adding that the house the suspect lived in "has been searched" and that the attack he mounted had been "professionally" planned.

‘Polarize society’

Daesh took responsibility for the massacre in a statement on Monday, marking the first time it has issued a clear and undisputed claim for a major attack inside Turkey.

In his first spoken comments on the attack, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the attack's aim was "to create a fissure and polarize society" but he added that the country would not fall "for this game".

He insisted Turkey would resist efforts to divide the country, vowing that Turks would "stand tall and keep our sangfroid."

In the western city of Izmir, at least 20 people including 11 women were taken into custody as part of the investigation into the attack, Anadolu reported.

The news agency said they were of Central Asian and Syrian origin while Dogan news agency said they were members of three families.

It was alleged that some of those detained had been living in the house with the suspected attacker in Konya.

The new arrests bring the number of those detained to at least 36, including two foreigners detained by Turkish police at Istanbul's main airport on Tuesday.

Parliament on Tuesday extended a controversial state of emergency in place since the coup – and which has seen over 41,000 people arrested – by another three months to April 19.