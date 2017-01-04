Oil giant Vitol clinches $1b pre-finance deal with Iran

The world's largest oil trader, Vitol, has clinched a deal with the National Iranian Oil Co. (NIOC) to loan it an equivalent of $1 billion in euros guaranteed by future exports of refined products, four sources familiar with the matter said.

The pre-finance deal with the Geneva-based energy giant is the first such major contract signed between Iran and a trading house since sanctions were lifted in early 2016, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

It highlights the speed of the oil industry recovery in Iran just a year after lifting of sanctions, which is allowing Tehran to claw back oil market share from rivals.

It also reestablishes some old dealings with Western firms as Tehran is benefiting not only from easing of EU sanctions but also from reduced US restrictions on its access to dollars, which Iran needs to reignite its economy.

The Vitol Iranian deal was signed in October and will come into effect this month, one of the sources who is based in Tehran said.

"It is in euro...with the interest rate of around eight percent in exchange for oil products," the source said, adding that some products could be supplied by the private sector rather than NIOC.

Major crude producers in the Middle East, including Iran, remain reluctant to sell crude oil to traders as they prefer to control pricing and destination themselves.

Traders have also been looking at restarting the Caspian crude and product swaps with Iran but the process has been slow to pick up.

Iran, the third-largest producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, hopes to attract foreign companies and boost production after years of underinvestment.

Iran, exports more than 500,000 bpd of refined products, mainly fuel oil, petroleum gas and naphtha to Asian markets, according to OPEC.

Oil majors such as Shell (RDSa.L), BP (BP.L), Eni (ENI.MI) and Total have returned to Iran as regular crude lifters though slowly. Other foreign companies are also treading carefully to Iran’s market but they are fearful of breaking a myriad of complex laws.

Executives who are US citizens are often ring-fenced from negotiations with Iran, notably BP's CEO Bob Dudley and even those working for non-US companies.

But privately held trading houses are more flexible and can negotiate deals quicker than listed firms.

Traders have increasingly turned to pre-finance in recent years to secure long-term access to large volumes of oil and products.