Assad hails Iran support in Syrian fight against terrorism

Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad praised the role of Iran in his nation’s victories on the battlefield against terror groups, saying the Islamic Republic also deserves to be congratulated on these successes.

Assad made the remarks in a meeting with Chairman of Iran’s Parliament’s Committee on National Security and Foreign Policy, Alaeddin Boroujerdi, who is visiting Syria at the head of a parliamentary delegation, on Wednesday, Press TV reported.

He said the Syrian nation should congratulate Iran on its latest gains against terrorists as they have come about with the Islamic Republic’s support.

The top parliamentarian likewise felicitated Damascus on the achievements in its anti-terror fight, notably the recent full liberation from terrorists of the northwestern Syrian city of Aleppo.

Iran has been offering military advisory support to the Syrian military, which has been battling foreign-backed terrorism since 2011.

Syrian Army soldiers have also reportedly clashed with members of the Jabhat Fateh al-Sham group, formerly known as Al-Nusra Front, in Rif Dimashq Province as the pro-government forces advance against terrorists in the region.

Late last month, the Syrian government and foreign-backed armed groups reached a nationwide cease-fire deal, brokered by Russia and Turkey. The two sides also agreed to attend intra-Syrian talks in Astana.

The cease-fire, which does not apply to Daesh and Fateh al-Sham terrorist groups, came eight days after the Syrian military announced full control over Aleppo and called it a “crushing blow” to terrorists.