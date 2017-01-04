Abyar joins PIFF jury

Iranian filmmaker Narges Abyar, whose latest film is 'Breath', will serve on the panel of jury at the 15th Pune International Film Festival in India.

Abyar was elected as a member of the jury to judge films submitted in the competition section. Other panel members are from Sweden, India, Poland, Serbia, Sri Lanka and Chile, ISNA wrote.

The festival will be held from January 12 to 19.

Abyar is an Iranian author, film director and screenwriter best known for directing 'Track 143'.

Iranian director Rasoul Sadr-Ameli as well as Krzysztof Zanussi and Dan Wellman had earlier served on the festival's panel of jury.

Meanwhile, Babak Bahram-Beigi's 'A Long Day' will be screened in the festival's world cinema section.

Pune International Film Festival, also known as PIFF, is held annually in the city of Pune, in the Indian state of Maharashtra.

Pune is among the fastest growing cosmopolitans in India today. Its all-round growth has made it an attractive global destination for many segments. Because of the highly reputed FTII (Film and Television Institute of India), Pune is also a hotbed of filmdom that has consistently created fresh talents for all genres of the film industry.