Tehran prosecutor: 70 spies serving jail terms in Iran capital

Tehran’s prosecutor said as many as 70 convicts are serving time in the province’s prisons for compromising sensitive national intelligence.

“These people betrayed the country’s nuclear, military, political, social, and cultural intelligence to the enemies,” Abbas Ja’afari Dolatabadi was quoted as saying by Iran’s Mizan Online News Agency on Tuesday.

He said the country’s security apparatus was on the watch for any possible threats.

The judicial official further enumerated some of the threats facing the Islamic Republic, including attempts to create unrest and social discontent as well as plots to carry out bomb attacks and infiltrate into the pillars of the system.

Iranian security forces have in recent months busted several terror groups, foiling their plots to wreak havoc in different parts of the country. A number of terrorists have been arrested and large amounts of explosives and bomb-making materials have been confiscated from them.

