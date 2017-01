Iran U-19 men’s volleyball team maintained its third place in the latest FIVB World Ranking.

The Iranian squad stands third with 110 points, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Poland (130 points) and Argentina (120 points) are first and second in the ranking.

Also, Iran men’s U-23 team is seventh in the global ranking with 70 points. Turkey (108), Italy (106) and Russia (100) are the top three teams.

Iran men’s U-21 volleyball team has moved down one place to 11th with 41 points. Russia leads the ranking with 122 points, followed by Argentina (120) and China (110).