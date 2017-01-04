RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

January 04, 2017 0550 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:175127
Publish Date: Wed, 04 Jan 2017 19:27:35 GMT
Service: Sport

Italian businessman to buy 50% of Leeds United

Italian businessman to buy 50% of Leeds United

A deal for Italian businessman Andrea Radrizanni to buy 50 percent of Leeds United has been agreed, with a view to him taking full control next summer.

Negotiations with current owner Massimo Cellino have been on-going since May last year and Sky sources understand Radrizanni will take 100 percent control next summer.

It is understood Radrizanni is going to take a back seat for the rest of the season, assessing the current setup before making changes in the summer.

He has been impressed with Garry Monk and what he has achieved so far but money will not be used to buy players this month.

Radrizanni, who was born in Milan and grew up supporting Juventus, recently sold 65 percent of his media rights company to Chinese investors for $1 billion.

   
KeyWords
Cellino
agrees
sale
IranDaily
 
Resource: skysports.com
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0475 sec