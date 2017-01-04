Italian businessman to buy 50% of Leeds United

A deal for Italian businessman Andrea Radrizanni to buy 50 percent of Leeds United has been agreed, with a view to him taking full control next summer.

Negotiations with current owner Massimo Cellino have been on-going since May last year and Sky sources understand Radrizanni will take 100 percent control next summer.

It is understood Radrizanni is going to take a back seat for the rest of the season, assessing the current setup before making changes in the summer.

He has been impressed with Garry Monk and what he has achieved so far but money will not be used to buy players this month.

Radrizanni, who was born in Milan and grew up supporting Juventus, recently sold 65 percent of his media rights company to Chinese investors for $1 billion.