January 04, 2017

Publish Date: Wed, 04 Jan 2017
Bournemouth to appeal against Francis red card in Arsenal draw

Bournemouth is appealing against Simon Francis' red card in the 3-3 draw with Arsenal on Tuesday.

Defender Francis, 31, was dismissed for a challenge on midfielder Aaron Ramsey as the Gunners came from 3-0 down to rescue a point at the Vitality Stadium, BBC reported.

Cherries boss Eddie Howe said it was a "harsh" decision by referee Michael Oliver to send off Francis, before Olivier Giroud equalized in added time.

"It was a foul but I don't think it was a sending-off," said Howe.

The club expects to hear the outcome of its appeal by the end of the week.

If the appeal is unsuccessful, Francis will miss Saturday's FA Cup third-round tie with Millwall as well as Premier League games against Hull City and Watford.

   
