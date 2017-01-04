Turkey paying price of Erdogan's wrongdoings: Commentator

Speaking to Press TV, Gordon Duff, a senior editor at Veterans Today, said that the extension of state of emergency could have no impact on Turkey’s security, because, according to him, the country is suffering from its own president’s wrongdoings and not that of Fethullah Gulen.
“They need it and they're going to need the one after that and the one after that and none of it has anything to do with Gulen and his supporters or the Kurds,” Duff underscored.
Erdogan created a friendly environment for the extremists in the region through the help of its allies, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Israel, in the hope to appeal to the Turkish population and insulate himself against the military coups, but everything turned against him, the analyst noted.
“In the process, with all of these games the Israelis turned on him. The Saudis turned on him. [Despite] his double-dealing against Iraq, trading oil with the Barzani Kurds out of Erbil and ISIS [Daesh], their secret partners turned on him. The NGOs, non-government organizations, which were used to supply arms to the terrorist groups ... turned on him as well and as he is noting now the CIA has turned on him too," he argued.
So, he can no longer hold things together at home and he is hoping that pulling back and getting new friends like Russia and Iran is going to help him, Duff concluded.