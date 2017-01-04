Iran’s military advisory presence in Syria no violation of sovereignty: Senior MP

A senior Iranian lawmaker says Iran’s military advisory presence in Syria is no violation of the Arab country’s sovereignty as it is at the request of the Damascus government.

“If we are present in Syria at an advisory level, it is at the request of and in coordination with the Damascus government, and such a measure is no interference in the domestic affairs of countries,” Alaeddin Boroujerdi, the chairman of the Iranian Parliament’s Committee on National Security and Foreign Policy, told reporters in Damascus on Wednesday.

Boroujerdi, who is visiting Syria at the head of a parliamentary delegation, said it was well known that under international law establishing presence in a country without having obtained permission from its government constituted an act of aggression.

He said the presence of Lebanon's Hezbollah resistance fighters in Syria was also at the request of the Syrian government.

“Those who must leave Syria are the ones who have entered the country without permission and are aggressors,” Boroujerdi said.

The senior Iranian parliamentarian described his meetings with high-ranking Syrian officials as “very positive,” saying the two sides discussed bilateral ties as well as the recent gains made by Syrian forces, including the full liberation of the city of Aleppo.

Boroujerdi also reaffirmed Iran’s policy to fight terrorism in the region as well as his country’s support for Syria’s territorial integrity.

Touching upon the issue of security in the region, the Iranian lawmaker said Tehran would stand up to anyone seeking to undermine the Middle East’s security.

Earlier in the day, Boroujerdi held talks with senior Syrian officials, including President Bashar al-Assad, Foreign Minister Walid al-Muallem and Parliament Speaker Hadiya Khalaf Abbas, on a variety of issues such as bilateral relations and the developments in Syria.