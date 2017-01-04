Al Saud after eliminating Palestinian cause: Hezbollah official

The deputy secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement says Saudi Arabia is seeking to eliminate the Palestinian cause through normalizing ties with Israel.

Sheikh Naim Qassim made the comments at a ceremony commemorating the first anniversary of the Riyadh regime’s execution of prominent Shia cleric Sheikh Nimr Baqir al-Nimr in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, on Wednesday.

Qassim described Sheikh Nimr as a supporter of Palestine, resistance and Islamic values, saying he was killed due to his opposition to oppression.

The Saudi clergyman accused Riyadh of being the major cause of the crisis in the region, and at the same time not tolerating others’ views and maintaining a tyranny at home and interfering in the domestic affairs of regional states, Qassim added.

Saudi Arabia executed Sheikh Nimr on January 2, 2016 in defiance of international calls to release him. The highly respected cleric was charged with undermining the kingdom’s security, making anti-government speeches, and defending political prisoners. Nimr had denied the accusations.

The Saudi kingdom suppresses liberal movements and violates human rights and freedom of expression, the Hezbollah official noted, stressing that the Al Saud dynasty is involved in a crackdown on Bahraini anti-regime protesters.

He further accused the kingdom of having postponed the process of electing a new president in Lebanon and causing chaos there.

Lebanese lawmakers approved the new cabinet last December, less than two months after the parliament elected Michel Aoun, a strong Hezbollah ally, as president. Aoun’s election ended a 29-month-long political stalemate in the country.