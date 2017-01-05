FM: Ankara's 'unconstructive' claims to block diplomatic solution to Syrian crisis

Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi said on Wednesday that the 'unconstructive' claims of Turkish officials will increase problems facing political solution to Syrian crisis.

Qasemi made the remark in reaction to recent claims of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

'The unconstructive claims of Turkish officials will just make ongoing conditions further complicated and increase problems facing political solution to Syrian crisis,' said Qasemi, according to IRNA.

He underlined that as partner in Moscow tripartite meeting, Iran emphasizes serious implementation of the agreements, expecting Turkish officials as other party to the agreements to refuse taking the stances which will be contrary to the existing realities and commitments of the country.

He added that ongoing ceasefire in Syria has been repeatedly violated by the government armed opposition groups and based on the existing evidenced information, cases of violation of ceasefire by the armed groups has been more than 45 times in a single day. More detail of can be published if necessary, according to the spokesman.

Qasemi recommended Turkish officials, 'Regarding the realities, if they are after establishment of lasting ceasefire and preparation of grounds for success of political dialogue to end Syrian crisis, as the party guaranteeing commitment of the armed groups in Moscow agreement, they should take necessary arrangements and deal with repeated cases of violation of ceasefire by the groups, while avoiding taking the stances which will not go with realities and accusing other parties.

To the end of his remarks, Qasemi said, 'Evidently, as it has strived for stabilization of ceasefire and facilitation of diplomatic solution to Syrian crisis, the Islamic Republic of Iran will continue with its policies.'