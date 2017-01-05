RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

January 05, 2017 1229 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:175148
Publish Date: Thu, 05 Jan 2017 12:27:14 GMT
Service: Iran

Moving embassy to Jerusalem 'not constructive': US

Moving embassy to Jerusalem 'not constructive': US

The US State Department spokesman John Kirby said moving the US embassy to Jerusalem is not a good idea and It’s not constructive to the overall peace process.

Kirby made the remarks speaking during a press conference on Wednesday when asked about a legislation introduced by three senators that would require the movement of the US embassy currently in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and require the US administration to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

He provided assurance that the current administration will oppose the legislation.

'It’s our policy and it’s been – and it was policy of previous administrations as well – that moving the embassy to Jerusalem is not a good idea. It’s not constructive to the overall peace process. It could actually put some of our people, some of our troops, those that work at the embassy, in harm’s way, and needlessly so. So we don’t support that move. We stand by the policy that we’ve been supporting now.'

'If the next administration wants to move forward, that’s certainly their prerogative, but under President Obama – and he’s still President of the United States – we don’t support that,' Kirby said.

He believed that a move like that could exacerbate tensions not just there but elsewhere in the region too.

   
KeyWords
Iran
US
Israel
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/4022 sec