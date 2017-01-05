Presidential aide: US president-elect trying to make Iran violate JCPOA

Hesameddin Ashena, a cultural aide to President Hassan Rouhani, said on Thursday that with vexatious measures, the US President-elect Donald Trump will make every effort to make Iran violate nuclear deal to pave the way for imposing new sanctions on the country.

Writing in his official Twitter account, Ashena said all the Iranian officials, either those in favor of the incumbent government or those who oppose it, have to take cautious measures to safeguard national interests and avoid giving any kind of excuse to the US, IRNA reported.



'Now that regional governments friendly to Iran, especially those in Iraq and Syria, have made great achievements in stabilizing their status, unjustified measures should not pose Iran to new sanctions and military threats,' Ashena said.