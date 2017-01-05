Casualties reported as bomb blast rocks western Syria town

A car bomb attack has rocked the coastal town of Jablah in Syria’s western province of Latakia, reportedly leaving over a dozen people dead and scores wounded.

According to Syrian media, the blast took place at a crowded commercial sector of Jablah, an Alawite-majority town on the Mediterranean coast, on Thursday, causing damage to scores of cars and shops in the area.

The so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has put the number of the fatalities at 15.

No group has claimed responsibility for the bloody terror attack, which comes despite a ceasefire holding across the Arab country.

The countrywide truce was brokered by Russia and Turkey between the Syrian government and foreign-backed militant groups late last month.

However, Damascus and Russian officials have reported numerous ceasefire violations on the part of Takfiri militants in recent days.

On January 1, the coastal Syrian city of Tartus also witnessed a terror attack, in which two bombers set off their explosives at a security checkpoint and killed two security forces there.

Jablah and Tartous remain largely unaffected by the foreign-backed militancy gripping Syria since early 2011.

However, the two cities were hit by a series of terrorist bombings that killed many citizens and injured tens of others in May 2016.