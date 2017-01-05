Trump slams Obamacare as 'lie from the beginning'

Incoming Republican US President Donald Trump has continued his attacks on Democrats and President Barack Obama’s legacy-defining healthcare law while calling for a bipartisan effort in Congress to come up with a better healthcare alternative.

In a series of tweets, Trump, condemned Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer and his fellow political party members, who have vowed to preserve the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, even as Republicans move ahead with their long-sought bid to dismantle it.

"The Democrats, lead by head clown Chuck Schumer, know how bad ObamaCare is and what a mess they are in. Instead of working to fix it, they do the typical political thing and BLAME," Trump tweeted.

"It is time for Republicans & Democrats to get together and come up with a healthcare plan that really works - much less expensive & FAR BETTER!" he added.

During his presidential campaign, Trump said he would seek to repeal Obamacare if elected.

On Tuesday, Republican lawmakers in the Congress took the first official step to repeal Obamacare, which provides health coverage to millions of low-income Americans.

The move, which came on the first day of the new Congress, underscored that dismantling Obamacare will be the Republican Party's top legislative priority under Trump.

Obama met with congressional Democrats on Wednesday to map out a strategy to defend his legacy-defining healthcare law.

On Thursday, Schumer ramped up his attacks on the Republican’s plan to revoke Obamacare, calling for a congressional investigation into Trump’s pick to lead the US Department of Health and Human Services.

US Representative Tom Price, a Georgia Republican who reportedly trades stocks in healthcare companies, has been nominated by Trump to lead the health department.

Republicans criticize Obamacare as an excessive government intrusion into the healthcare market and contend it is harming economic growth by burdening businesses. They say they have a plan to replace it but have offered few details.