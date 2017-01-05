Iran supports intra-Syrian talks to settle conflict: Senior MP

A senior Iranian lawmaker says the Islamic Republic supports a political solution to the almost six-year-long conflict in Syria through negotiations between the country’s conflicting sides.

Alaeddin Boroujerdi, the chairman of the Iranian Parliament’s Committee on National Security and Foreign Policy, made the remarks in press conference in the Syrian capital, Damascus, on Thursday.

“We have always been for a political settlement of the Syria crisis through intra-Syrian talks and against imposing any solution on the Syrian nation and government,” Boroujerdi said.

He described the peace negotiations on Syria as a complicated process, adding, however, that such dialog is needed to bring to light and resolve the differences existing among Syrian groups.

Touching on the upcoming peace talks in the Kazakh capital city of Astana, Boroujerdi said, “We have to be optimistic about the negotiations.”

The Iranian official also stressed that Daesh and Fateh al-Sham terrorist groups must be dealt with militarily as they are excluded from a nationwide ceasefire in Syria, which took effect on December 30, 2016.

All those forces which have entered Syria without the Damascus government’s consent should leave the country in a move to allow the restoration of security and calm, he pointed out.

The Iranian parliamentarian further said Tehran has always been critical of Turkey’s position on Syria, where Ankara has long supported anti-Damascus militants.

He also described Ankara’s military intervention in Syria, which comes without Damascus’ consent, as a mistake.

At home, Turkey is now bearing the consequences of its own misdeeds in neighboring Syria, said Bourjerdi, referring to a wave of terror attacks in the country.

Turkey began a major military intervention in Syria last August, sending tanks and warplanes across the border, in a move denounced by Damascus as a breach of its sovereignty.

Turkey said the operation, dubbed “Euphrates Shield,” was aimed at Daesh and the Democratic Union Party (PYD), a US-backed Kurdish group based in Syria, but the campaign has done little to eliminate terror and has, instead, taken a heavy toll on Syrian civilians and infrastructure.

Iran-Syria ties ‘unique role model for world’

In another development on Thursday, Boroujerdi, met with Syrian Prime Minister Imad Khamis in Damascus.

Praising bilateral ties as a role model for the international relations, the Iranian official said he was confident that Syria will score a victory against terrorism.

He added that Tehran would keep up support for the Syrian nation.

Khamis, for his part, hailed the Islamic Republic’s constructive role in reinforcing the Syrian nation’s resistance at a time of war and economic blockade.

He further underlined the importance of developing bilateral cooperation in different fields.