RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

January 05, 2017 0817 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:175170
Publish Date: Thu, 05 Jan 2017 21:56:12 GMT
Service: Iran

Moroccan police break up protest over fish seller’s death in Hoceima

Moroccan police break up protest over fish seller’s death in Hoceima

Moroccan police breaks up a sit-in rally in the northern city of Hoceima, which has witnessed a wave of protest rallies triggered by the death of a local fishmonger.

Mouhcine Fikri, 31, was crushed to death on October 28, 2016, when he climbed into a garbage compactor truck to retrieve the fish that had been confiscated from him and thrown into the truck by police.

His death has triggered demonstrations in Hoceima and elsewhere in the country, with the protesters blaming police and authorities for the death of the vendor.

Late Wednesday, officers broke up the sit-in rally held in the city center because the demonstrators did not have a permit, Mohamed Bassiri of the Moroccan Association of Human Rights (AMDH) said on Thursday.

Video footage of the protest circulated on social media, showing police chasing fleeing protesters on the city’s main square.

Several demonstrators were arrested but released later, according to the AMDH.

The nationwide protests have now stopped, but activists in Hoceima have continued to call for a thorough investigation into the incident, alongside broader demands for an end to widespread unemployment and corruption.

Fikri’s death has been likened to that of a Tunisian vendor in 2010, which acted as the catalyst to touch off the wave of uprisings and revolutions in the Arab world in 2011.

The uprisings in the Arab world against ruling dictatorships led to the ouster of rulers in neighboring Tunisia, Libya and Egypt. However, the Moroccan king managed to stay in power by forgoing some of his powers.

   
KeyWords
Moroccan
protest
Hoceima
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1225 sec