UK car sales at record high in 2016

The number of new cars sold in the UK hit an all-time high in 2016.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), said 2.69 million cars were registered last year, two percent higher than in 2015, BBC reported.

The industry body said 2016's growth was due to ‘very strong’ consumer confidence, low-interest finance deals and the launch of several new models.

However, the SMMT says this year is unlikely to set another record, with sales expected to fall by five-six percent.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said such a fall would not represent "a collapse in the market" and sales would still be at "historically an incredibly high level".

He said that five consecutive years of increased sales had been fuelled by pent-up demand that developed during the recession of the late 2000s.

The record level of registrations in 2016 doesn't tell the whole story. Overall it was fleet buyers that propelled the market to new highs.

Sales to consumers suggest a very different story.

After a strong start, private car sales fell throughout most of the year. December's 5.5 percent fall year on year was the ninth monthly decline in a row.

With claims that the new car market is saturated, higher prices coming on forecourts and economic uncertainty ahead, the industry's forecast of a five percent fall in the market this year could prove optimistic.

The SMMT added that the UK new car market was one of the most diverse in the world, with some 44 brands offering nearly 400 different model types.

The biggest selling model was the Ford Fiesta, followed by the Vauxhall Corsa and Ford Focus.

The SMMT said diesel and petrol cars continued to be by far the most popular fuel types for consumers with market share at 47.7 percent and 49 percent respectively.

However, alternatively fuelled vehicles (AFVs) experienced a strong uplift in demand, rising by 22.2 percent across the year.

Plug-in hybrids and petrol electric hybrids, in particular, experienced significant growth, with demand up 41.9 percent and 25.1 percent respectively.

And more than 10,000 motorists chose to go fully electric in 2016 — up 3.3 percent on 2015.