British schools warned about cyber scammers

Schools have been warned about scammers who ask for the headteachers address, then send over a virus and demands thousands of pounds in ransom.

Action Fraud, the UK's cybercrime and fraud reporting center, has issued an alert to warn teachers of the dangers posed by cold-callers posing as officials from the ‘Department of Education’, The Telegraph reported.

The fraudsters ask to be given the personal email or phone number of the head teacher, claiming that they need to send over sensitive guidance about mental health or exams which cannot be sent to a generic school account.

The email will include a zip file, potentially masked as an Excel or Word document, which will contain ransomware.

Once downloaded, it will encrypt files and demand money — in some cases up to £8,000 — to unlock them.

Action Fraud are urging schools to look out for tell-tale signs, for example, fraudsters claiming to be from the 'Department of Education' as opposed to the Department for Education (DfE).

Tim Smith, partner and head of cyber at insurance law and risk firm BLM, said that schools are ‘low-hanging fruit’ for criminals, as they are often ill-equipped to spot signs of cyber fraud. “Criminals have become increasingly sophisticated in their approach, making the threat of a cyber-attack less apparent,” he said.

“By using publicly available information, often from organizations’ websites and social media, criminals can gain the trust of unsuspecting staff members, increasing the chance that a harmful email attachment would then be opened from someone purporting to be a legitimate sender.”

He said the fraudsters can also pose a risk to data protection, as malware can be used to export information, as well as locking users out. “This would be particularly problematic in this type of case, with the data at risk involving the details of schoolchildren, which could have serious implications if it fell into the wrong hands,” he said.