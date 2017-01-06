RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

January 06, 2017 1125 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:175187
Publish Date: Fri, 06 Jan 2017 14:46:32 GMT
Service: Iran

Big billed birds spend more time keeping warm

Big billed birds spend more time keeping warm

To shield themselves from the cold, many birds use a unique snuggling position called the 'backrest'. They cock their head back and to the side and tuck their beak under their wings.

Scientists at Deakin University decided to take a deeper look at backrest behavior among nine bird species, UPI reported.

They found birds with larger beaks exhibited backrest behavior more often and for longer periods of time.

Scientists surveyed hours of footage of shorebirds, filmed during winter, with temperatures ranging from 10˚F to 40˚F.

"When we looked at the footage, we found the red-necked avocet, which has the longest relative bill length, had the highest use of the backrest posture, while the masked lapwing, with the smallest relative bill length, used it the least," Julia Ryeland, field researcher and Deakin honors student, said in a news release.

The new research, detailed in the journal Functional Ecology, is a reminder that all physiological adaptations come with a tradeoff.

Matthew Symonds, deputy director at Deakin's Center for Integrative Ecology, said, "This means that while these birds have developed larger beaks to help them forage for food, it actually has a negative side effect in that they need to spend more time keeping this equipment protected from the cold.

"This then lessens their time available for things like food gathering and keeping an eye out for predators. It's an unexpected cost of having a larger bill."

A bird's bill allow for heat loss, which explains why birds in northern climates have mostly evolved smaller beaks.

   
KeyWords
Birds
time
bills
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1426 sec