PSEEZ non-oil exports top $10b in nine months

Non-oil goods, including gas condensates, exported from Pars Special Economic Energy Zone (PSEEZ) exceeded $10 billion in the nine months to December 20, 2016, announced the zone's managing director.

Mehdi Yousefi said the value of non-oil goods exports from PSEEZ customs showed an increase of 23 percent against the figure for the same period in 2015, reported Shana.

He noted that the main products exported from PSEEZ to 29 countries were diethylene glycol, urea fertilizer, butane, propane, paraxylene, mono-ethylene glycol, tri-ethylene glycol, light and heavy polyethylene, gas condensates, cement and methanol.

On Monday, Iran's Customs Administration (ICA) announced that non-oil exports exceeded $30 billion in the said nine-month period. "Iran's exports amounted to $31.593 billion over past nine months," the ICA reported.

It said that Iran's non-oil exports showed a growth of over nine percent compared with the figure for the same period a year earlier.

"Gas condensates, worth of $5.124 billion, were Iran's major exports, accounting for 16.22 percent of total non-oil exports," the customs office added.

The UAE, Iraq, Turkey and South Korea followed China are major importers of Iran's goods while China, the UAE, South Korea and Turkey are major exporters to Iran.

In March, President Hassan Rouhani underscored that economic growth, including increased non-oil exports and creation of new jobs, will be high on the government's agenda.

President Rouhani set sustainable prosperity, growing non-oil exports and generating new job opportunities as three goals of his administration in the Iranian year to mid-March 2017.

He said his government will focus on these three goals, specially creation of jobs for the younger generation.

He said encouraged by public support he is determined to take new steps to enhance the country's non-oil exports and create new employment opportunities.