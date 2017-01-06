US Nat'l Society of Film Critics awards Iran's Farhadi

Iranian director Asghar Farhadi received the best foreign-language film award of the US National Society of Film Critics from Rebecca Miller.

Rebecca is the daughter of the famous American author Arthur Miller whose 'Death of a Salesman' is acted by Shahab Hosseini and Taraneh Alidoosti in Farhadi's 'The Salesman'.

Rebecca Miller applauded Farhadi, the director of the Iranian best foreign-language film winner 'The Salesman'.

Earlier, Farhadi twice won this same award, as a 'master of suspense', once for the film 'Separation' and once for 'The Past'.

He was awarded in a ceremony in New York in which Kenneth Lonergan (accepted best film and best original screenplay), Casey Affleck (presented best original screenplay and accepted best actor), Lucas Hedges (accepted best breakthrough actor) and Matthew Broderick (presented best film) also received awards.

In other words, there was no question — and had been no question from the moment this year's winners first were announced back on November 29 — about which movie the NBR, a rather opaque organization comprising of roughly 130 'film enthusiasts', loved the most in 2016.

'The Salesman' is a taut moral drama which tells the story of Emad (Hosseini) and Rana (Alidoosti), a couple who are part-time actors playing Willy and Linda Loman in a Tehran production of Arthur Miller's 'Death of a Salesman', when an intruder in their new home shakes this marriage to its core.

Cannes award-winner drama 'The Salesman' has been chosen to represent Iran at the 2017 Academy Awards.

Formed in 1909, the US National Society of Film Critics is one of the oldest independent cinematic organizations in the country. The cinematic structure holds a ceremony every year ahead of Academic Awards to grant awards to filmmakers, critics, experts and students.