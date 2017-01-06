Italian maestro heading to Iran for concert

Tehran Symphony Orchestra and renowned Italian conductor Paolo Olmi of the Young Musicians European Orchestra will hold a joint concert at the 32nd Fajr International Music Festival in Tehran on January 19.

This is the first joint work between Tehran Symphony Orchestra and the Italian orchestra, khabaronline.ir reported.

The festival, which is to take place from January 11-20, includes national and international competition sections with additional category for this year, titled 'Cultural Iran'.

In addition to Iranian ensembles as well as Tehran Symphony Orchestra, a number of foreign musicians from Central Asia, Azerbaijan Republic, India, Lebanon, Spain, Portugal, France, Italy, Germany and Japan will also be taking part in the festival.

In 1998, Olmi led the inaugural concert of the new Shanghai Theater and returned to China in recent years with concerts in Beijing and Shanghai where he began a series of master classes with the recently founded China Youth Orchestra.

A few years ago he brought the first staged opera to India conducting La Traviata with the Teatro dell’Opera di Roma. Since 2001, Olmi has presented annual master classes at the London Guildhall School of Music and Drama.

Olmi made numerous live recordings of opera and concerts on CD and DVD including a highly acclaimed production of the Marriage of Figaro at the Lyon Opéra as well as the EMI CD/DVD recording of a gala concert with Angela Gheorghiu in Amsterdam in honor of the queen of the Netherlands on the 25th anniversary of her reign.

Operatic and symphonic highlights have included concert performances of Verdi's 'Vespri Siciliani', 'Jerusalem', 'Falstaff' and 'Adriana Lecouvreur' with the Radio Filharmonisch Orkest Holland at the Amsterdam Concertgebouw, 'La Boheme' and 'Barber of Seville' at the Nancy Opera, as well as performances of Rossini's 'Stabat Mater' with the London Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus in London and Rome.

Recent/future engagements include opera performances of 'Andrea Chenier', 'Macbeth', 'La Cenerentola' and 'The Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny' at the Nancy Opera, concert performances of 'Guillaume Tell' with the Radio Filharmonisch Orkest Holland at the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam; 'Don Carlos' at the Canadian Opera Company and 'Aida' at the Savonlinna Festival. In the forthcoming seasons Olmi will return to the Canadian Opera Company to conduct a production of 'Othello' and he will also lead performances of Donizetti’s 'L’Elisir d’Amore' at the New National Theatre Tokyo.

In 2006, Olmi took up the position of Music Director of Orchestre Symphonique et Lyrique and the Opéra National de Lorraine Nancy.