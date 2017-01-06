Russia begins reducing forces in Syria

Russia announced on Friday that it is withdrawing its aircraft carrier and some other Russian warships from the waters off Syria as the first step in a drawdown of its forces in the war-torn Mideast country.

According to Russian General Staff chief Gen. Valery Gerasimov, the Admiral Kuznetsov carrier and accompanying ships are to be the first to leave, AP reported.

The declaration comes a week after Russia and Turkey brokered a cease-fire in Syria, following a decisive Moscow-backed victory for the Syrian government over terrorists in the city of Aleppo.

It's also the second time Moscow has announced scaling back its military presence in Syria since September 2015.

Russia's support, with airstrikes and military advisers – along with the boosting of its arsenal and a naval base on the Syrian coast – changed the course of the conflict, now in its sixth year, in favor of Damascus.

"In accordance with the decision by the supreme commander-in-chief (President) Vladimir Putin, the Defense Ministry is starting to downsize the grouping of armed forces in Syria," Gerasimov said.

He did not give further details on the force reduction, which follows an order by Putin on Dec. 29.

Last March, Putin also ordered the Russian military to withdraw most of its forces from Syria, timing his declaration with a brief cease-fire in place at the time, one that was brokered by Moscow and Washington, and the launch of peace talks that took place in Geneva.

"The successes of the Syrian armed forces in the liberation of Aleppo have created the necessary conditions for the peaceful settlement of the conflict," said Gerasimov. "I'm confident that it will lay the basis for the political settlement of the conflict."

Syria's Army Chief of Staff Gen. Ali Ayoub visited the aircraft carrier on Friday, according to Syrian state television. He said Admiral Kuznetsov has become "part and parcel of the history of war on terrorism," according to Al-Ikhbariya TV. He added that "signs of victory" loom after all the Syria military sacrifices and "Russia's honorable position".

Russia and Turkey brokered the current cease-fire, which came into effect on Dec. 30. The truce has mostly held but not altogether halted fighting in the country.

The cease-fire is meant to pave the way for peace negotiations in Astana, Kazakhstan's capital, later this month. The gathering could give new impetus for UN-mediated talks between Syria's warring sides. The truce, however, doesn't include areas controlled by the Daesh terrorist group.