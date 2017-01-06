RSS
January 06, 2017 0528 GMT

News ID:175201
Publish Date: Fri, 06 Jan 2017 19:55:46 GMT
Service: Sport

Iran’s Yazdani stands first in UWW final freestyle rankings in 2016

Iran’s Yazdani stands first in UWW final freestyle rankings in 2016

Iranian freestyle wrestler Hassan Yazdani claimed the top spot in the United World Wrestling (UWW) final rankings in 2016 thanks to his dazzling performance in the final of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

Yazdani defeated Russia’s Aniuar Geduev in the final showdown of the 74kg weight class at Rio Games, Tasnim News Agency reported.

In addition, Iran’s Komeil Qassemi, 125kg, finished in the second place in the  rankings after Turkey’s Taha Akgul.

Georgia’s Geno Petriashvili ranked third in the same weight class.

In the 70kg weight category, Iran’s Moustafa Hossein-Khani also secured third position after Russia’s Magomed Kurbanaliev and Kazakhstan’s Nurlan Bekzhanov, who ranked first and second respectively.

   
Resource: Tasnim News Agency
