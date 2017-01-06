RSS
Iran wins friendly against Dubai-based Africans

Iran defeated the Dubai-based team of African players in a football friendly held in the UAE, on Thursday.

Iran men’s national side, dubbed ‘Team Melli’ stormed past its rival 6-0 at the Iranian Club Dubai, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Former Iranian coach Heshmat Mohajerani, who led Iran to 1978 FIFA World Cup in Argentina, was also among the spectators at the stadium.

Previously, Carlos Queiroz’s men were scheduled to face Morocco in the UAE; but the match was canceled.

Iranian side’s goals were scored by Milad Mohammadi, Morteza Tabrizi, Farzad Hatami and Soroush Rafiei each and Sasan Ansari (two goals).

‘Team Melli’ is currently holding a training camp in the UAE to prepare itself for two crucial matches against Qatar (March 23) and China (March 28) in Group A of the Asian qualifiers of 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

   
Resource: Tasnim News Agency
