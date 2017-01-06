Tennis world awaiting finals of Auckland Classic, Brisbane International

The tennis world is currently witnessing a number of top-flight competitions underway of which the finalists of the women’s singles of two have been determined.

In the WTA Auckland Classic, Croatian teenager Ana Konjuh outlasted Julia Goerges in a two-hour battle Friday to set up a final against diminutive American Lauren Davis, to be held today, AFP reported.

Konjuh, 19, a former Australian and US Open junior champion, surprised herself with the way she rallied to beat 28-year-old Goerges, last year's runner-up, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

"When I came here I wasn't playing that well, and my serve wasn't that good tonight," Konjuh said, after downing Goerges despite serving eight double faults and having only a 49 percent first-serve success rate.

In the other semifinal, the 1.57 meter (5ft 2in) Davis was leading Jelena Ostapenko 4-6, 6-4, 4-1 when the Latvian, who was suffering from a viral illness, pulled out.

The seventh seed had started strongly, breaking Davis twice to go 5-1 up before taking the set 6-4.

But as she began to wilt she dropped the second set 4-6 and looked drained as play progressed in the third.

"She was playing good, but I had good chances in the second set to win the match, but then I didn't and unfortunately I couldn't finish the tournament," Ostapenko said.

"During the match my throat was very painful. My concentration wasn't good. I wanted to play, but just couldn't, because I'm sick."

For Konjuh it is only the second time she has made a WTA final after winning in Nottingham last year as an 18-year-old.

Despite an erratic serve, the tenacious Konjuh had too much variation in her ground strokes for Goerges who was unable to repeat the consistency with her serve and forehand which she showed when beating Caroline Wozniacki in the quarterfinals.

Brisbane International

Alize Cornet reached her biggest final in over two years after an "exhausted" Garbine Muguruza withdrew from their semifinal of the Brisbane International on Friday.

The unseeded Frenchwoman was leading her Spanish opponent 4-1 in the first set when Muguruza decided she could not continue.

Although the official reason was a right thigh injury, the fourth seeded Spaniard, who had spent over seven hours on court in her first three rounds, conceded later that she was physically spent.

Cornet will play third seeded Czech Karolina Pliskova in today’s final. It is the first time the 26-year-old from Nice has reached the decider of a Premier Level tournament since she lost to Venus Williams in Dubai in 2014, after having beaten Serena in the semifinals.

A delighted Cornet said Muguruza's withdrawal had been the perfect result.

Cornet went into the tournament ranked 41st in the world, but will now climb to 31.

She could go as high as 26 if she wins today’s final.

The 26-year-old said earlier in the week she wanted to be more consistent this year and enjoy her tennis.

Pliskova, who was runner-up at the 2016 US Open, reached the final in impressive style when she beat Elina Svitolina of Ukraine 6-2, 6-4 in the second semifinal.

The tall Czech used her booming serve and powerful groundstrokes to great effect in the 64-minute victory.

"I'm really satisfied with the way I played tonight," she said.

"I was serving well and maybe she was a little bit tired from her previous match (against world number one Angelique Kerber)."