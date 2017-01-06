Russia to hold meeting on JCPOA accomplishments

The Russian Federation Mission to the United Nations will hold a meeting to discuss accomplishments of the Iran nuclear deal on the eve of the first anniversary of its implementation.

The meeting dubbed as 'Process of JCPOA implementation in a year; accomplishments and prospects of sustainable development' will be held in cooperation with the Russian Center for Energy and Security Studies, IRNA reported.

The Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Mahdi Sanaei said in a message in his Telegram channel on Friday that Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister and senior negotiator Sergei Ryabkov and Founding Director of the Center for Energy and Security Studies Anton Khlopkov will give lectures at the meeting.

The meeting is scheduled to be held at the UN headquarters in New York in mid-January.

Russia as one of the signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal, also known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), played a pivotal role in reaching the nuclear agreement and its implementation.

Participants at the meeting will exchange views about the achievements made through the implementation of the JCPOA over the past year and the prospects that the deal has created for sustainable development.

Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council – the United States, France, Britain, Russia and China – plus Germany started implementing the JCPOA on January 16, 2016.

Meanwhile, a high-level commission monitoring the JCPOA implementation plans to meet in Vienna on January 10 to discuss the recent move by the United States to renew the Iran Sanctions Act (ISA).

The meeting was called on December 26 by the European Union's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, who coordinates the follow-up to the nuclear agreement for its signatories.

It will come 10 days before the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump, who has promised to tear up the nuclear deal once in the White House.

After the implementation of the JCPOA in January, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has confirmed Iran’s commitment to its undertakings under the deal in several reports.

In his visit to Tehran on December 18, IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano expressed satisfaction with Iran’s compliance with its obligations.